Nationwide strike not yet an option — Labour

Organised Labour says it has not yet adopted a nationwide strike as the next line of action in spite of the breakdown of dialogue between government and organised labour on the hike in the petroleum pump price and electricity tariff.

Mr Joe Ajaero, Deputy President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said this at a news conference jointly organised by NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday in Abuja.

Organised Labour on Sunday at a reconvened meeting with the Federal Government aimed at addressing the increase in the price of fuel and electricity tariff staged a walkout.

The meeting was necessitated by the recent increase of pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, from N160 per litre to N170 and the increase of electricity tariff.

Ajaero said that the Federal Government has violated the agreements reached with the Organised Labour, adding that Congress will not at the slightest provocation start talking about the strike.

“Our strike was…