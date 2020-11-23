Our 2020 finance bill exempts minimum wage earners from tax ― Buhari

Says this will reduce impact of inflation on ordinary Nigerians

N15 trn infrastructure company in the offing

As Osinbajo explains reduction of import duties on cars, says govt will buy locally assembled vehicles

In order to reduce the impact of inflation on Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari-administration, through the 2020 Finance Bill, is proposing the exemption of minimum wage earners from the Personal Income Tax.

And when coupled with other items in the proposed Bill, and various economic policies of the Federal Government, these incentives would ensure the resilience of the Nigerian economy to exogenous shocks, according to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President made these disclosures in his speech delivered virtually by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Monday at the opening session of the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit Group Conference themed: “Building Partnerships for Resilience”.

According to the President, “we are proposing in the new Finance Act…