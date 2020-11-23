PDP advises FG to allow free market economy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to permit a free market economy that will allow Nigerians actively participate in the economic space to boost productive sectors.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said this would bring Nigeria’s economy back from recession.

Ologbondiyan urged the government to bring in more competent, transparent and honest hands to effectively manage the nation’s economy, saying, this was the only way to save the economy.

The spokesperson attributed the economic recession to restrictive trade policies, foreign exchange controls and monetary policies that impeded growth.

According to him, these policies have led to an over-bloated public sector that encourages waste and corruption, looting and insecurity, which has destroyed economic activities in most parts of the country.

He also listed lack of access to incentives, high taxes and levies as some of the…