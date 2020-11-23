Police gun down four robbery suspects in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Policemen have shot dead four suspected armed robbers in Oviore, Ethiope East local government area, Delta state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the development, saying the incident occurred weekend.

Vanguard gathered that the robbers about nine were operating at an area in the community when members of the vigilante in the community got a distress call and rushed to the area.

The vigilante members according to community sources quickly alerted the police when they got to the scene.

Four of the robbers were allegedly shot dead in the ensuing gun battle between them and the police that lasted over an hour.

