Recession: Reps canvass N50bn bailout for airlines

Urge FG to exempt aviation sector from remittances for 10years

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has urged the Federal Government to provide at least fifty billion naira, as intervention fund for airlines operating in the country.

Besides, the legislators have also advised the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently make a pronouncement allowing aviation agencies to retain 25% of their Internally generated revenue, for infrastructure development.

The Committee spoke at a press conference anchored by its Chairman, Rep. Nnolim Nnaji(PDP-Enugu).

“The Aviation sector requires huge capital for infrastructural development. The remittances of 25% of their internally generated revenues(IGR), should be retained for the next ten years, to help the agencies upgrade their facilities.

“The federal government’s N4blllion bailout to the airlines and some palliatives to the agencies (not yet released), is too small. The airlines…