Six expatriates, one Nigerian jailed 7yrs for oil theft in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced six foreigners and a Nigerian to seven years imprisonment for oil theft.

Justice J.K Omotosho jailed the suspects after three years of prosecution by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, who had brought them (suspects) to court.

The convicts composed of two Pakistanis: Mohammed Ejaz, Nasser Khan; two Ukranians: Oleksandr Nazarenko, Oleksandr Kashernvi; one Ghanaian: Romeo Annang, and one Indonesian: Fredrik Fatin Omenu, and their Nigerian counterpart: David Otuohi, were charged to court on alleged illegal dealings on petroleum products in November, 21st, 2017.

They were arraigned alongside three other foreigners Victor Mikpayi (Beninois), Francis Ahorlu and Kwesi Attah( Ghanaians), and another Nigerian Victor Azebiri, who were discharged and acquitted by the court.

The convicts and other discharged were all arrested with…