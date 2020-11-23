Sterling Bank launches agribusiness facility for women, youths

Sterling Bank Plc has launched a new product, Sterling Women and Youths in Agriculture Finance code-named SWAY-AgFin, to provide low-cost financing at single-digit rates to young men and women entrepreneurs in the agribusiness value chain across the country.

Mrs. Bukola Awosanya, Group Head, Agric Finance and Solid Minerals Financing for Sterling Bank, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos yesterday, explained that SWAY-AgFin was designed by Sterling Bank in collaboration with MasterCard Foundation.

She added that the facility has a maximum tenor of two years and aims to grow agribusinesses in Nigeria with an overall focus to impact local production, improve employability for young entrepreneurs, and, ultimately grow the economy.

Awosanya noted that the SWAY-AgFin offering is available to entrepreneurs who are earnestly seeking to scale the output of their agribusiness offerings, adding that the opportunity will equip beneficiaries with the requisite knowledge and…