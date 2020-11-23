Unity Bank grows gross earnings by 8% to N33.9bn in Q3’20

By Peter Egwuatu

Unity Bank Plc has recorded a gross earnings of N33.906 billion for the third quarter, Q3’20, representing an eight per cent growth from N31.256 billion recorded in the corresponding period of Q3’19.

A review of the unaudited results released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE showed that the bank’s asset grew by 44 per cent during period under review.

The lender’s total assets rose significantly to N420.870 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, from N293.052 billion in the corresponding period of 2019, representing a whopping 44 per cent growth.

This is even as the bank grew its bottom-line by 6 per cent as Profit Before Tax, PBT moved up to close at N1.710 billion from N1.611 billion in 2019.

Profit After Tax, PAT equally grew by 6 cent to N1.573 billion compared to the N1.482 billion recorded in the same period in 2019.

Specifically, in the Q3’20 the lender declared a N590 million Profit Before Tax, PBT,…