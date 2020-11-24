Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Yakubu as INEC chairman 

By Henry Umoru – Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. 11
The letter from President Buhari was read Tuesday on the floor of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.
Recall that Professor Yakubu’s name was submitted to the Senate for reappointment having completed his first five-year tenure.
Vanguard News Nigeria
Source: Vanguard Newspaper