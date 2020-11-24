CBN flays those using Parallel market rate to push for Naira devaluation

Says parallel used for corruption purposes

…Retains MPR at 11.5 %

…Gives N1 trn to corporate orgasnisations over COVID-19

…N149 b to targeted households, SMEs

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Those using parallel market rate to put pressure on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to devalue the Naira won’t have their way.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele gave this indication at the end of the last 2020 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, in Abuja, yesterday.

He said “It is unfair that even analysts who should know are using parallel market rate to say that our currency is overvalued and therefore calling for devaluation. This is very unfortunate.

“The parallel market is a shallow market of only about 5 percent of the foreign exchange market which is patronized by people who go there for cash to offer bribes and corruption. A parallel market is a place where people who don’t want to provide documents go.

“I don’t see why…