Court begins trial of ex-Pension boss, Maina in absentia

….gives EFCC nod to call more witnesses, tender exhibits

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, continued to try the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in his absence.

Trial Justice Okon Abang gave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the nod to tender more evidence against Maina, whose decision to jump bail, led the court to remand his surety in Kuje Correctional Center.

Maina is facing a 12-count money laundering charge alongside a firm, Common Input Properties & Investment Limited.

EFCC alleged that he used account of the firm and laundered funds to the tune of about N2billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

The court had in a ruling on Monday, remanded the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume,who stood surety for the former pension reform boss, in custody, following his inability to explain the whereabouts of the Defendant.

It held that…