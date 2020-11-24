FCT Minister grants advert waivers for businesses

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has approved waivers on signage for business interests within the territory.

Bello announced this during the flag-off of bills distribution and roadshow organised by the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage DOAS in the FCT Administration.

He said the waiver is part of non-monetary palliative to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current economic recession.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the FCT, Adesola Olusade, the minister said; “as part of support for the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises that are needed to catalyse the growth and the development of FCT. We have granted waiver to enterprises that have their signage and billboard on their walls to enable them benefit from some of the concessions of government for this period of COVID-19.

“It is a gesture of government to ensure that non-monetary palliative of COVID-19 gets to…