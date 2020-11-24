France to end lockdown Dec 15, shops to reopen Saturday

France aims to lift a nationwide lockdown on December 15, President Emmanuel Macron said, with shops authorised to reopen as early as Saturday after weeks of closure.

In a TV address Tuesday, Macron said some restrictions would remain in place to avoid a resurgence of the virus, and the threat of another lockdown.

“We have slowed the spread of the virus,” Macron said, “but it is still very much present”.

Only moments before the president’s address, France’s health agency reported 458 new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 50,237.

But according to health authorities, the second virus wave reached its peak last week, with numbers of new infections, new hospital admissions and new intensive care patients all declining, while death figures have stabilised.

“If we don’t want a third lockdown, we must intensify our efforts,” Macron said, by protecting the most vulnerable groups and wearing masks “including when we’re with friends or…