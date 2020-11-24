Fuel increase: Niger Delta groups insist on reversal

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Niger-Delta Youth Council, NDYC, and the Coalition of Ex-Niger Delta Agitators Forum have asked the federal government to revert to the old price of petroleum product, saying the new increment was adversely affecting the comfort of the masses.

The groups in a statement in Abuja, signed by NDYC National Coordinator, Comrade Jator Abido, maintained that there was no justification for the government to increase the price of fuel price at a time the ordinary citizens were finding it difficult to survive.

“Given the existing economic realities and the post-COVID 19 and #EndSARS economy which have left the country out of productivity in various forms; is a total policy aberration to allow for any form of price increase either in electricity tariff or fuel pump price which is impacting negatively on Nigerians,” the groups said.

They added: “We make bold to state categorically that it is an affront on the survival of Nigerians…