I will never approve people who are not above board as traditional rulers’

….presents staff of office to Agwam Zikpak

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state has said that he will never approve the nomination of people who are not above board as traditional rulers in Kaduna state.

He observed that the challenges of these times require traditional rulers to demonstrate greater dynamism in promoting peaceful relations in our communities.

The governor said “addressing the security challenges and threats to the rural economy that menace some of our communities require a strong partnership between the government and traditional institutions.

El-Rufa’i spoke in Takau, near Kafanchan, after presenting the staff of office to the new Agwam Zikpak, HH Dr. Kantiyok Josiah Tagwai, commended the ongoing peace processes in the area and wished him success in leading a new era of cooperation and concord in his chiefdom.

According to him,“following recent tragic events in Zangon Kataf, Jema’a and Kaura local government…