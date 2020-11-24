I’m committed to APC campaign promises not 2023 politics — Fashola

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, says his focus, for now, is to help the All Progressives Congress (APC) deliver on its campaign promises in the transportation and housing sector.

The minister, a chieftain of the APC and former governor of Lagos State, said this on Tuesday in Abuja while fielding questions from newsmen on his plans and where he would want to belong in the 2023 general elections.

He said he belonged to the APC because it was committed to good governance, adding that the best politics was good governance.

The minister added that to him, the beauty of politics was the opportunity it gave to impact people’s lives.

He noted that elections were done once in four years but the responsibility to provide good governance was everyday, adding that this had been the culture.

Fashola said that winning election was not the challenge, but delivering good governance, adding that this was the big deal to which he was committed to.

He expressed optimism…