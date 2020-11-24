Nigerian roads are of global standard – Fashola

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, says road construction in the country is carried out based on universal global standard.

Fashola said this while speaking on Tuesday in Abuja on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the transport sector.

“I think we don’t have our standards, roads are constructed to a universal global standard and those standards are not made by Nigeria, they are uniform standards.

“You can have a minimum and a maximum, in many cases we have reached some maximum because of the quality of finishing they have applied,’’ he said.

The minister said that the ministry uses polymer modified bitumen on the Lagos-Ibadan and Enugu-Port Harcourt roads, instead of the 60/70 bitumen because it is stronger and ensures high standard.

Speaking on the percentage of roads constructed under the current federal budget, Fashola said it depended on what angle one was judging from.

“It depends on how you want to report, if…