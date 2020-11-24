Our aircraft, airspace are safe, says NCAA D-G

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday affirmed that the country’s airlines and aircraft were safe for air travellers and operations.

The NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, asserted while addressing newsmen in Lagos.

Nuhu was reacting to a statement allegedly made by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, that the industry was in critical condition.

Adeyemi had in a public hearing said the industry might soon begin to record plane crashes from next week if quick actions, such as increased bailouts, were not implemented.

He had said that the N4 billion recently announced as bailout funds for the industry by the Federal Government was not enough to address the challenges of the industry.

According to the lawmaker, the industry needs about N50 billion to avoid disasters as airline operators have resorted to cutting corners in carrying out maintenance requirements for their aircraft.

Nuhu, however, told newsmen that he could…