We remain committed to improving economic status of women – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration remains committed to eradicating poverty and enhancing growth and development for women and girls.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said Buhari gave the assurance in a message to mark the 2020 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from Nov. 25, the United Nations’ “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence” will begin and end on Dec. 10.

According to the president, the International Day of Eliminating Violence against Women presents a unique opportunity to highlight actions taken by his administration to address violence against women and girls.

Buhari disclosed that, to address these developments, governments at Federal and State levels had put in place various measures to curb sexual and gender-based violence ”which has increased due to…