Women representation and the Kamala Harris example ― Chinemerem Onuorah

By Chinemerem Onuorah

‘‘We did it. We did it, Joe’, the new Vice-President-elect of the United States of America, Kamala Harris was captured in a viral video saying to the President-elect, Joe Biden over a telephone conversation, just moments after reaching the mandatory 270 electoral votes mark. It was the evening they officially won the United States presidential election. Her brown skin blended with her green tracksuit, black sunglasses reflected the sun, and her smile grew wider and wider as she spoke.

Every gender advocate and supporter of women representation could barely contain the excitement of having the very first female Vice President of the United States. The 56-year old former United States of American Senator has a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. A woman; a Black woman was going to be America’s Vice President – the highest position to be held by a woman in the United States. At last, here was a United States leader who was a microcosm of the…