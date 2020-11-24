Yakubu’s confirmation, 2021 budget, PIB, others top agenda as Senate resumes Nov 24

By Henry Umoru

AFTER its one-month brainstorming exercise with ministers, heads of agencies, and parastatals during the defence of 2021 Budget, the Senate will resume plenary today, November 24, 2020, to face an avalanche of challenges.

In line with its legislative calendar, the Senate suspended plenary on October 20, 2020, to allow chairmen and members of the Standing Committee to engage ministers and heads of MDAs on the 2021 Budget soon after they took turn to discuss the general principles of the budget.

As the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan -led Ninth Senate resumes plenary today, there are various issues especially unfinished jobs that must be done.

One of the major assignments that will engage the Senate is the reading of Communications from President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the Executive Communications will be a letter re-appointing Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Senate was on recess when Yakubu’s…