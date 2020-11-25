30% levy cut on imported vehicles’ll spell doom, local assemblers warn

By Theodore Opara

Stakeholders in the Nigerian auto industry have warned that the billions of naira invested in the nation’s automotive industry might become a wasted venture if the Federal Government goes ahead with its plans to reduce the levy on imported vehicles from 35 per cent to five per cent without applying same on Completely Knocked Down and Semi Knocked Down, CKD and SKD, units.

About 35 auto assemblies plants have been licensed between 2014 to 2020.

This was the position of most of the industry stakeholders who spoke to Vanguard, following the Federal Government’s decision to reduce the levy as a way of forcing down prices of automobiles in the country.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government under the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2014, launched an auto policy aimed at encouraging players in the industry to set up plants and create jobs for the nation’s teeming youths.

Unfortunately, six years after, the policy has not…