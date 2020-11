Buhari celebrates his Chief of Staff Prof Gambari at 76

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as “a remarkable public servant who has put his vast experience and knowledge to the service of the world.”

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night on the occasion of Prof. Gambari’s 76th birthday anniversary said, “I am proud of his accomplishments as a senior diplomat.”

Extolling his Chief of Staff, President Buhari said: “It’s impossible to interact with Gambari without being impressed by his erudition and colossal experience in his chosen career.

“Having worked with Prof. Gambari during my time as a military Head of State, I am proud to testify that he is one of the most brilliant, dedicated, patient, and humble public officials I have ever met.”

He further said, “Gambari’s passion for service and patriotism is enviable and worthy of emulation by…