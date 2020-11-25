Cross River conducts open bidding for project

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River state government, Tuesday conducted open, competitive bidding for the Obudu International Airport Project as 3 construction firms participated in the bidding.

The project sited in Obudu local government area in the Northern part of the state,is an International Cargo and Passenger Airport and one of the signature projects of the Ben Ayade administration.

Speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Aviation, Dr. Jacob Otu Enyia explained that the project was first advertised in three national dailies in February and opening scheduled for March but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic prompting a rescheduling for October 27 but was again stalled by the Endsars protest.

The Commissioner assured of the unwavering political will of governor Ayade towards the realisation of the airport project, citing a provision for it in the 2021 Cross River appropriation bill.

According to him, the Airport, when operational,…