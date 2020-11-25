C’ttee set to submit report to Buhari ― Finance minister

… Says ESP will lead to Nigeria’s early exit from recession

…Rules out plan to withdraw 2021 budget proposal

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

MINISTER of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, Wednesday said that the report of the Presidential Committee on reopening Nigerian land borders was ready and would soon be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr. Ahmed, who is Chairman of the committee disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, presided over by President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister also said that the recent recession in the country will not last long because of the Federal Government Economic Sustainability Plan, ESP, in place.

This is as she has said that there was no plan to retrieve the 2021 budget proposal from the National Assembly or to reverse it.

