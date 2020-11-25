Don’t allow huge investment on East-West road to waste – Akpabio warns

Canvases proper mgt structures to harvest benefits



By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has warned that the benefits of the huge investment in the construction of the East-West carriageway may elude the region unless proper management structures are put in place to guarantee that all parties play their roles effectively.

Senator Akpabio, who gave the warning at a stakeholders meeting convened to evolve an enduring platform for the planning, development, and management of the East-West Road corridor in Warri, Delta State, reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to compete for the project at the stipulated time.

The Minister noted that the sole purpose of the meeting was to enrich and ensure the collective appreciation of the task ahead and to have firsthand knowledge of the entire corridor which spans a total length of about 361 kilometer across five States of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and…