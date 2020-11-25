DPR to commence online monitoring of petrol depots, retail outlets

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, announced plans to automate and commence remote monitoring, registration and accreditation of petroleum products depots and retail outlets and the entire downstream oil and gas industry, with the launch of the newly established Downstream Remote Monitoring Systems (DRMS).

In a statement in Abuja, Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Paul Osu, disclosed that the newly established Downstream Remote Monitoring Systems would become operational, December 1, 2020, after the launch in Abuja.

He explained that the DRMS is a web-based solution designed to provide intelligent regulatory and inventory management system for petroleum products supply and distribution from depot to retail outlets.

Osu added that the system was also designed as a regulatory tool to monitor retail outlets and depot activities.

He said: “Other features of the application includes retail outlets accreditation and…