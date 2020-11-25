Ekweremadu advocates negotiation with North

Advises FG on power devolution

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A Former Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, has weighed in on calls for ceding the presidential tickets of the major political parties to the South East, saying while it is possible to have a president of Igbo extraction in 2023, the zone must engage the northern part of the country in dialogue.

This was as he tasked the Federal Government on the need to devolve power to the states, saying with the increasing wave of insecurity as well as serious economic challenges, it has become expedient to so do.

Ekweremadu, who still represents Enugu West Senatorial District, gave the advice on Wednesday in Abuja at a book presentation titled: ‘Pitch: Debunking Marketing’s Strongest Myths’, authored by brands strategist, Ikem Okuhu.

According to him, “there is clamour for Igbo presidency today. And I believe it can only be realised if we engage ourselves in conversation with northern Nigeria to buy…