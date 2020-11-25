Ogun resident doctors embark on strike over assault

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Ogun State, on Tuesday announced that its doctors were embarking on a warning strike because of a patient, who assaulted a doctor on duty.

Dr Adekunle Jimoh, the president of the association, told newsmen on Tuesday at the hospital in Abeokuta.

Jimoh, who complained of the frequent assault on health workers by patients said it was becoming a menace in the health sector.

He said health workers were targeted, beaten, and lynched outside the hospital, adding that the menace had was now being experienced in the hospital.

“We, the doctors say this is unacceptable and we are not going to tolerate such acts any longer.

“A member of ours was assaulted on Monday around 6.30 p.m by a patient’s relative in the cause of the doctor trying to take care of a patient.

“In the cause of that, we have decided to down tool for at least 24 hours, which started today to press home our demand.

“We should…