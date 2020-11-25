Scarcity of day-old chicks hits Akwa Ibom, as govt hatchery lies fallow

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Farmers in Akwa Ibom state have bemoaned the scarcity of day-old-chicks despite the existence of Akwa Prime Hatchery and Poultry limited with the capacity of 200000 per week.

Some of the poultry farmers expressed frustration over the logistics challenges they face in the course of bringing day-old-chicks from Kaduna, Enugu and Ibadan, while the hatchery in the state inaugurated in 2016 is lying fallow.

One of the farmers, Mr Etoro-Obong Inyang, told newsmen that poultry farmers in the state have not had it so bad in recent times.

He said, “For the 12 years that I have been in poultry farming, this is the first time in years that poultry farmers have been so harshly affected by both economic and non-economic factors. And, quite unfortunately, nobody is available to offer any explanation.

“Farmers have been left at the whims and caprices of owners of the means of production and, there don’t seem to be any government regulation of the poultry…