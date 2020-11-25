Senate Moves to make Law Schools beneficiaries of Education Tax Fund

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has begun moves to ensure that all the Nigerian Law Schools are beneficiaries of Education tax funds with the amendment of Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2007.

Consequently, the Senate has come up with ” A bill for an Act to amend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2007.”

The Bill Scaled second reading yesterday in the Senate.

In his lead debate on the bill, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele, APC Ekiti Central, sponsor of said that the bill which was read for the first time on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, 28th May, 2020, seeks to amend sections 4, 7 and 20 of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Establishment, Etc.) Act, 2011 (hereinafter referred to as the “principal Act”)

He said that amendment also seeks to add the Nigerian Law School, as one of the benefiting tertiary institutions in Nigeria, for the purpose of disbursement of education tax, under the Act.

According to him, the Bill seeks specifically to amend section 4…