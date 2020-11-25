Home Today's Latest Vanguard Newspaper Headlines Tributes pour in as football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

diego maradona argentina
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JUNE 29: Diego Maradona of Argentina holds the World Cup trophy after defeating West Germany 3-2 during the 1986 FIFA World Cup Final match at the Azteca Stadium on June 29, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images)

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, the death of Diego Armando Maradona is being met with an outpouring of reactions.

Fans, sporting icons have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic captain of Argentina’s world cup winning squad in 1986.

Brazilian great Pele tweeted: “What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

Juventus and Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted: “Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but…



