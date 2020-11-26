Ex-Minister, Gbagi flays British lawmaker over allegation against Gowon

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi, has taken exception to allegations by a British lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, that former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon “looted half of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” while he held sway as the nation’s number one citizen.

It would be recalled that Tugendhat made the allegation on Monday, November 23, when British lawmakers debated a petition calling for sanctions against Nigerian government officials allegedly involved in human rights abuses during the #EndSARS protests.

But Gbagi, in a statement he personally signed and issued on Thursday, described the allegation as “grossly misleading” and an attempt by the lawmaker to smear the pristine image of one of Nigeria’s outstanding and finest leaders.

“I followed with keen interest the debate on the floor of the British Parliament, sequel to a petition received and signed by twenty-three thousand persons against Nigerian government…