Huawei Set To Participate At The Inaugural Cio Awards 2020

Global leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Infrastructure provider, Huawei Technologies, is set to participate at the inaugural edition of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards in Nigeria which will be holding today, the 26th of November, 2020 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event will also be streamed online via Microsoft Teams, YouTube alongside the CIO Awards’ social media handles.

As a lead sponsor of the event, Huawei will be hosting an exhibition booth on site to showcase some of its latest technology solutions and will be presenting a platinum award in top categories. Ken Zhao, Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Nigeria Enterprise will be making a speech at the forum.

The inaugural CIO Awards, hosted by Edniesal Consulting Limited is open to the top technology leaders from different sectors such as Agriculture, Banking and Capital Market, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy, Government and Public Sector, Insurance, Professional…