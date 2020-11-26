Nigeria risks losing $493m over bad Runway ― Senate

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has raised the alarm that Nigeria as a country is at risk of losing $493m paid to the United States for the purchase of Super Tucano fighter planes over bad runway.

Raising the alarm Thursday in Abuja while presenting the budget report of Air Force before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Air force, Senator Mike Ama Nnachi said that the Federal Government had wired in $493 million in 2018 to the US company to address the Boko Haram and other security challenges facing the country.

The Vice-Chairman who told the Senator Jubril Barau, APC, Kano North led Senate Committee on Appropriations that when the Americans came to inspect the Kanji runway, they complained that the Kanji runway does not have the capacity to carry the Aircraft, said that there is the need to make provision for additional N9 billion that will take care of the runway and Aircraft or else Nigeria will lose the money and the Aircraft.

Senator…