Recession: CAN pushes for constitutional reform

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, has called for constitutional reform to enable the country to come out of recession quickly.

Ayokunle spoke at the induction service of Reverend Uzoma Uzoeshi and their wife, as the second President of the Imo Baptist Conference, which took place at First Baptist Church, Obinze in Owerri, Imo State, while reacting to the country’s plunging into another recession.

He was of the view that the constitution would address the issue of equity and encourages what he called homegrown democracy.

Vanguard was at the event when asked how the federal government could come out of recession, Ayokunle said: “The federal government should set up an expansive and expanded economic team and have a robust conversation with church leaders so that we can be able to lift out the country from the recession quickly. The government should not be overlooked what the church leaders…