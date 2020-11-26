Sanusi nets maiden Champions League goal in Porto’s win over Marseille

By Temisan Amoye,

Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi scored his maiden Champions League goal for FC Porto, in their vital 2-0 away win over Marseille at the Orange Velodrome last night.

Sanusi who put in a man of the match performance almost broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, where he rifled a 20 yard shot at the Marseille goal, but the experienced Steve Madanda was on hand to deny the Super Eagles defender.

But the 23-year-old would not be denied in the 39th minute after Marseille failed to deal with a corner, the ball fell to Sanusi, whose shot was initially blocked by Madanda, but went on to stab the rebound in the bottom corner of the Marseille goal to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.