We need more than Zamfara treatment, 13% derivation not enough

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Egbema ethnic nationality in Niger Delta has called on the Federal Government to grant it the opportunity to operate their oil and make returns to the centre just like the case of Zamfara State with its gold.

Ogbako Egbema Alinso, the apex socio-cultural group that speaks for the oil rich Egbema people in Rivers and Imo States, also expressed sadness that it does not benefit from the 13% derivation oil revenue, adding that the area was being neglected.

Speaking at the General Assembly of Ogbako Egbema Alinso, Port Harcourt branch, the President of the body, Sir Ifi Igwebuike Francis, said the area needs better deal with the federal government as regards their oil, stating that they would commence an action against the government if attention was not given to them soon.

Francis said: “Everybody knows that we are neglected. But we will cease to be neglected first quarters of next year. We will show that we have the strength to not only to…