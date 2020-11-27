AIB releases three final accident, incidents reports

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, yesterday released three final accident and serious incident reports and two Safety Bulletins. The Bureau also issued 16 Safety Recommendations that can help in preventing similar accidents or serious incidents from reoccurring in the future.

The Bureau released reports on the serious incident involving a Gulfstream G-IV aircraft owned and operated by Skybird Air Ltd with registration marks 5N-BOD which occurred at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on 12th September, 2018.

It also released the final report on the Serious Incident involving a Boeing 747-200 aircraft owned and operated by Kabo Air Ltd with nationality and registration marks 5N-JRM which occurred at Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto (DNSO), Sokoto State on 4th October, 2013.

AIB also released the report on the Serious Incident involving a B737-500 aircraft owned and operated by Aero Contractors Company of Nigeria Ltd with nationality and…