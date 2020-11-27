Christian lawyers lament monumental collapse of security in Nigeria

…say there’s near total breakdown of law and order

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Christian lawyers in Nigeria have expressed with sadness that in the face of alleged monumental collapse of security and a near total breakdown of law and order in Nigeria, the present administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari has not deemed it necessary to change the Service Chiefs and to overhaul the entire security architecture of the country.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the virtual president line council meeting of the Christian lawyers fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) held vide zoom from the 20TH to 22ND November 2020.

The communiqué was signed by Arome Okwori and Olatunji Omole,National President and National Secretary ,respectively.

The Quarterly Meeting of the President-in-Council, a body comprised of the National Executive Officers and the Chairmen and Secretaries of all the 50 branches and Heads and Secretaries of the Directorates of CLASFON held…