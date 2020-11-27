Ekiti judicial panel recommends compensation for #EndSARS victim

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into allegations of Human Rights Violations by Police Officers, including Officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other persons has recommended 150,000 Naira compensation to a petitioner, Mr Adaramola Abiodun Olusola.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd.) who gave the recommendation during a sitting of the Panel in Ado-Ekiti, said that the recommended sum will assist the complainant in putting his car back on the road by way of repairs.

In his words: “it is our recommendation that the Government should assist this complainant in the area of putting the car back on the road by way of repairs, we recommend that the government should pay the complainant a sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) only for the repairs of his damaged car in the interest of Justice”

While reading the recommendations, the jurist stated that the complainant in his evidence…