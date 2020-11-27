I want tech jobs for well trained Nigerian youths ― Osinbajo tells tech firms

The idea of a partnership between the Federal Government and technology companies to develop an eco-system of competent Nigerians working in the service sector and even outsourcing their expertise abroad is a welcome development and a step in the right direction in job creation.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, stated this during a virtual courtesy call from Huawei Nigeria, led by its new CEO, Trevor Liu on Thursday.

According to the Vice President, “I think that Huawei and the Federal Government should work as partners, not just a business relationship, but a relationship that also takes employment into account, especially with our young population.”

Continuing, Prof. Osinbajo said, “we need to develop an ecosystem of competent Nigerians who can work locally and get international jobs as well, a business-outsourcing-type arrangement.”

He acknowledged the work Huawei had done in the past with training of Nigerians but reiterated the need for employment opportunities…