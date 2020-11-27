LASG raises alarm over serial manhole vandalisms

Lagos State Government has raised alarm over continued theft of manhole covers on roads in the state, promising to continually pursue infrastructure delivery that would meet needs.

Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, Special Adviser to the state Governor on Works and Infrastructure, raised the alarm at a stakeholders’ meeting for the rehabilitation of Sobo Arobiodun Street in Ikeja GRA.

She was responding to concerns raised by some residents over missing manholes in some parts of the GRA, constituting danger.

Adeyoye said that she was saddened by continued `serial’ vandalism of manholes in the state.

“It grieves my heart that it is not because the state government has not provided the manholes.

“Eric Moore Road was constructed eight or 10 years back with every manhole on that alignment but if you go there now, 90 per cent of those manholes is gone.

“They are gone not because government has not provided them, but because of the serial…