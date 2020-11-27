Let’s find ways to achieve affordable hajj fare, NAHCON chairman charges Board, Mgt staff

Says: Hajj Saving Scheme will be launched in Sokoto, Lagos soon

We’ll professionalise hajj industry

By Haroon Balogun

The Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan has charged the Board members and management staff of the commission to find solution to translate the dreams and objectives the commission on affordable cost of Hajj into reality.

Alhaji Hassan gave the charge at a 3-day strategic retreat for Board members and Management staff of the commission currently ongoing in Yankari Games Resort, Bauchi State.

Declaring the retreat open, Alhaji Hassan also said that the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) which was launched in Kano State in October 2020 will soon be launched in Sokoto, Lagos and other parts of the country, adding that the all the states have agreed to key into the Scheme.

The Chairman also stated that the Hajj Training Institute will soon take off as application had been made to the National Board for Technical Education…