NNPC asks for one week for reversal of new price

As Labour, FG adjourn meeting to Dec. 7

–NLC NAC meets at Labour House

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Thursday night requested that the organized labour should give it one week to consult on the reversal of the increase in petrol.

This is as the National Administrative Council, NAC, of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will meet on Friday to have a holistic look look at the ongoing negotiations with the government.

The organised labour at the meeting with the government team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, demanded an immediate reversal of the last increase of fuel price.

Recall that the organized labour had walked out of the meeting with government representatives last week over the same issue, even though the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige had said that there was nothing like walk-out at the meeting, but a…