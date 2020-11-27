Nothing like #ENDSARS protests will happen again, IGP vows

By Kingsley Omonobi — Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, met with Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Command Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and the FCT, in Abuja for an overview of the #ENDSARS protests and strategise towards taking back and dominating the Nigerian space.

At the meeting, which was the first physical contact with the senior officers in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adamu said the police would never allow another #ENDSARS protest to happen again.

Lamenting that 38 Police officers were killed across the country during the #EndSARS protests, he emphasised that Nigerian Police Force would never allow any kind of violent protest again in any part of the country, saying the Police were prepared to face anyone that attempts to disrupt the peace.

His words: “Criminals that have been threatening our commonly held values for peace and who, in furtherance of…