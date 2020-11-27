Umahi promises PDP members peaceful existence in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has assured Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of their peaceful existence in the state with no one harassing or disrupting their legitimate activities.

Political tension has heightened in Ebonyi since Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with resentment and bickering pervading the atmosphere.

Umahi gave the assurance on Friday in Abakaliki in a broadcast to the people after a security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

According to the governor, PDP will exist peacefully in the state provided its faithful desist from acts that jeopardise the prevailing peace and harmonious existence in the state.

“I have reported allegation of some Ebonyi people engaging cultists and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) members to start killings and crisis in the state.

“This is in the name of fighting the governor and the state government,” he said.

He alleged that some…