We’ve bigger issues to focus on than 2023 ― APC leaders

…Say, Caretaker C’ttee will continue until they achieve mandate

By Omeiza Ajayi

Some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have papered over agitations regarding the party’s zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying the party has bigger issues to focus on rather than on who becomes the president in 2023.

The resolution was reached Friday after a meeting of the Forum of APC State Chairmen and members of the National Executive Committee NEC who are not part of the National Working Committee NWC, the non-NWC NEC Forum.

Some politicians have been clamouring for power shift to the Southeast, while only few days ago, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola counselled the political class to honour any agreement they may have reached on zoning.

“Political parties are clubs where you write agreements just like the social clubs and you can decide that it is the youngest person who will be the chairman of the club or party…