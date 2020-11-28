Always think outside the box, Minister advises Federal Perm Secs

Mr Clement Agba, Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, has advised permanent secretaries to inculcate a positive mindset that accelerates growth and development.

“ Mindset is everything. Your mindset without doubt is your greatest asset. It is worth more than any financial or business training. It is more valuable than any degree or any education.

“ The mindset change that I advocate is how to think outside the box through a paradigm shift as we all have a choice to watch change passively happening around us, or to participate and lead it,” he said.

Agba gave the advice on Friday in Abuja at the opening of a retreat for Permanent Secretaries in federal ministries.

“ I am convinced that this retreat will provide everyone with a platform to learn, update and further entrench requisite skills, knowledge and attitude for improved performances which will translate into good governance, peace and development of our country,” he…