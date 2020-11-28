Amotekun rescued kidnapped wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Kidnapped wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo state governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, has been rescued by the personnel of the Amotekun corps in the state.

Some of the kidnappers were reportedly arrested by the personnel of the security outfit.

Mrs Ale was kidnapped at Owena in ldanre on Thursday night while travelling from Lagos to Akure by the bandits who laid siege on the highway and took her into the forest. It was gathered that the ugly incident happened very close to the military checkpoint in the town.

Vanguard gathered that men of the Amotekun corps swung into action immediately the kidnap case was reported to them. The security outfit in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante in the area reportedly combed the forest in ldanre and the victim was rescued.

Contacted, the commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the release of the victim. Adetunji promised to brief the press on how the victim was rescued at a later…